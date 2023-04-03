3 people are reported dead from an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Vanagon Bus carrying passengers and a Truck.

The collision which happened on the Lagos bound carriageway of the Expressway at around 7 pm in the evening happened when the Volkswagen Vanagon Bus which was headed out of Lagos was driving against traffic on the inbound Lagos carriageway while the the Truck which was coming into Lagos and collided reportedly killing the driver and two passengers sitting in front instantly.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident who were on the scene promptly helped in rescuing Others who were trapped in the wreckage of the car.

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency and the Ogun State Traffic Enforcement Corps, TRACE, officers of the Nigerian Police Force and Other sympathisers have been on the scene trying to ensure that victims are taken to hospitals to receive treatment.