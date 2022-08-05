Amotekun arrests Cultist Robber in Ogun State

Operatives of the Western Security Network in Ogun State, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested an alleged notorious cultist, Omoalaba Segun, for allegedly robbing a Point Of Sales (POS) operator of N420,000 and other personal belongings.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, August 3 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The state commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, on Friday said, 151 wraps of weeds, suspected to be Indian Hemp were also found in the suspect’s possession.

According to Akinremi, the suspect was arrested by a team of operatives of the corps while on patrol along the Moshood Abiola Way in Abeokuta metropolis.

He said, the suspect was being pursued by some residents of the area after allegedly robbing his victim, one Wahab Sadiat when operatives of the corps arrested him, while his accomplice escaped.

“The suspect was arrested by our operatives and all the robbed items, including the cash were recovered from him, but his accomplice who was on their get away unregistered motorcycle escaped from the scene.

“On interrogation, he admitted committing the crime and that he came with a member of his criminal gang, name withheld who escaped with the unregistered motorcycle.

“The suspect initially gave his name as Sulaiman Abu Musa and that, he reside in Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta only to find out his real name is Omoalaba Segun.

“When search was conducted in his house, 151 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered.

“Meanwhile, further preliminary enquiry revealed that the suspect, based on his confession, is a member of the Eiye Cult Group which has been involved in violent cult killings in the metropolis in recent time”, Akinremi said.

The corps commander added that, the suspect would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.