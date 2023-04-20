The Enugu state Police Command has arrested 26 male suspects at different locations for alleged cult related crimes.

This is according to a statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

The statement says preliminary investigation revealed inter cult clashes between Black Axe and Vickings confraternities operating within Enugu Metropolis, Agbani and Nsukka areas, which led to the killings of their members.

DSP Ndukwe said the state commissioner of police CP Ahmed Ammani has ordered Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Head of Tactical Teams to explore intelligence resources at their disposal to clamp down on criminal activities in the localities.

The suspects have been arraigned in court and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre, while investigation continues to apprehend other perpetrators.