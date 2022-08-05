Nigeria threatens to pull out of ECOWAS over lopsided recruitment

Nigeria has threatened to pull out of the ECOWAS bloc over the recruitment scandal rocking the ECOWAS Parliament

This is because at the last parliament meeting, Nigerian members of Parliament requested the recruitment to be stalled as the Nigerian staff complained of not been promoted and other Nigerians not recruited

Despite this, ECOWAS Parliament went ahead with the recruitment

In reaction, the leader of the Nigerian delegation and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, who is also the first deputy speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament Ahmed Idris Wase says “If you are in a system, and you are not getting the right results, where you are investing your money, it pays best to walk out of the union.

“In a situation where we are having an infrastructural deficit and witnessing security challenges, why should we continue to invest our money where it will not benefit our country.

“Yes, we will pull out if we don’t get the desired result from this,” he said.

He said “we are asking for justice not just for Nigerians alone, but for the entire ECOWAS community. That is what MPs are asking for. There are few countries that want to run ECOWAS like a cabal but we will not tolerate that.”

Nigeria currently finances over 60 percent of the ECOWAS funding and if it makes good its threat, the regional body may face severe financial crisis.