Nigerian youths ready to change narrative in politics – Awosanya

Nigerian youths are now ready to change the narrative of poor participation in political matters, as recent data from INEC says 75% of newly registered voters are youths.

President and Founder, Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation and CEO, Aliens Media Communications Limited, Segun Awosanya alias Segalink analyses the huge impact of the youths have been making theirs voices heard, stating that the 2023 general election, especially the presidential election, will be different from the others as they are ready to use their votes to cause the change they desire.

