As Nigeria and other countries gear up for the 28th United nations climate change conference in December, minister of environment Balarabe Lawal says the nation is prepared to make commitments through intense negotiations on every aspect of climate change at the meeting.

This formed part of discussions at his first meeting to interface with journalists covering the ministry in Abuja.

Resurfacing climate change indicators have continued to affect countries.

They include global land and ocean temperature increases, rising sea levels, ice loss in mountain glaciers, frequency and severity of changes in extreme weather like hurricanes, heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, floods and precipitation, cloud and vegetation cover changes .

Africa has faced numerous deadly extreme weather events this year like flooding, and rising temperatures, causing over 15,000 deaths.

Nigeria like other countries has majorly been affected by flooding and extreme weather changes.

Nimet had predicted at the peak of the rainfall there would be flash floods in cities while people living in flood prone areas would experience riverine flooding.

At the upcoming UN climate change conference in Dubai, one focal point for most countries will be the climate action to improve the air quality for everybody including Nigeria.

Nigeria’s minister of environment revealed a technical committee to produce a report that will lead to an effective participation at the upcoming 28th climate change conference which will be driven largely by negotiations has been set up.

The minister also provides an insight on the ongoing Ogoni clean up saying that the ministry will begin with a new approach of community involvement to address some of the challenges faced by its efforts.

The report compiled by the technical committee ahead of Nigeria’s participation at the cop28 is expected soon.