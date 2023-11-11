The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that it is aware of the alleged discovery of filled result sheets in some polling units in Kogi State.

The Commission made this known in a short and terse Statement it issued on the Governorship Election in Kogi State tagged #KogiDecides2023.

The response according to the Commission is in response to the allegation made by the Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka.

The Commission says its senior officials deployed to Kogi State are currently looking into the issues adding that an appropriate response will be made in due course.

Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

The Commission views this situation seriously.

Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.