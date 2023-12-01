Some women have taken a peaceful protest to the office of the independent National Electoral Commission Headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital to demand for an immediate release of the certified true copies of result sheets used in the last November Governorship Election in State.

The women also asked INEC to allow the opposition parties to inspect the materials used for the election.

The women who who carried placards with various inscriptions called on Resident electoral commissioner in the State to also make available all results in the IREV.