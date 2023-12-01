The Nigerian Army has rowed out 15 retired sapper Generals in Makurdi at the Headquarters of Nigerian Army school of milItary Engineering, NASME, with honours

The Commander Corps of Engineers, Major General Philip Eromosele disclosed this at the fourth quarter conference, and rowing out ceremony. saying the ceremony was a sign of respect for the Generals who have retired honourably from the Nigerian Army after putting in many years of service to the nation.

Soldiers are challenged to be combat ready and able to operate at optimum capacity with the ability to anticipate, prepare and adapt to changes.

This is to afford the opportunity to honor senior Sapper Generals who have now retired after a meritorious service to the nation

Reviewing Officer, Maj Gen Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, who spoke on behalf of the retiring officers, said the training from the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, discipline and dedication have made most of them to excel in the profession.

The commander, corps of Engineers urges the retiring officers to consider the army as their real constituency, and continue to render advice that will promote professionalism.

The high point of the ceremony was the rolling out of 15 sapper generals signifying the end of an era dedicated to the service

