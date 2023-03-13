The Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recognized 110 retired personnel for their contributions to the development of the country while in service.

During a valedictory ceremony in Abuja in honor of the staff who retired between 2019 and 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, urged them to take advantage of any opportunity for national service, even in retirement.

Advertisement

Mr. Onyeama who appreciated the retirees for their selfless service to the country, by spending most of their career life oversees, said they deserved to be honoured.

He explained that, based on his interactions with other diplomats around the world, Nigerian foreign service officials have demonstrated capacity and knowledge of their profession, making the country more visible in the international community.

Mr. Onyeama who paid tribute to those who passed on after retirement urged those still in service to be hard working and professional while discharging their duties.

Advertisement

He said in his six years working as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, he had met with some of the retirees and acknowledged their rich knowledge of their professional background.

The Minister urged the retirees to also see retirement as an opportunity to provide more inputs into development issues of the country.

He said their services were duly recognised by diplomats and other nationals who have come into contact with them in the course of their service.

Advertisement

Mr. Onyeama said the Diplomatic Community and other nationals acknowledged the quality of human resources in Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs ministry.

He told the retirees that their training in the diplomatic service should position them to serve even in elective positions.

Mr. Onyeama said that in spite of the onerous challenges, the ministry was still delivering real dividends at the international level.

Advertisement

He stated that this feat was achieved through the hard work of personnel who work in the ministry over the years.

The Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, DOOPS in the ministry, Ambassador Janet Olise commended the retirees for their dedication, hard work, perseverance, and selflessness.

“You have all played your role by giving the best of your service to our dear motherland, Nigeria.

Advertisement

“We know that you are the heroes, not only on paper but not seen because you have all been working behind the scene.

”You are the leading implementations of all government policies.

“No doubt, the nation has been better with the services you have provided. It is for these reasons and more that you deserve to be honoured,” Olise said.

Advertisement

One of the retirees, a former Director in the Ministry, Ambassador Faruk Danjuma, in a vote of thanks appreciated the Minister and the Ministry for honouring them.

Ambassador Danjuma said that they are indeed honoured that their hard work and contribution to service was being recognised.