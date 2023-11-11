Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, says for Nigeria to ensure inclusive growth, Financial operators must improve on their Credit Culture.

This suggestion was made at a 2 day retreat in Abuja to sensitize members of the Committee and Nigerians on improving the Country’s Financial Landscape.

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions put together this retreat for its members

The purpose is to meet minds and equip themselves with the requisite knowledge on ways the country can improve its Financial Landscape, achieve stability, grow it’s economy, and safe guard the interests of citizens

The retreat also seeks ways to Simplify the operations of Nigeria’s Financial systems, make it beneficial and improve on its access to credit.

The Lawmakers will use legislative instruments to surmount some of these challenges , and address the increasing number of abandoned mega projects and also streamline the obligations of the Central Bank of Nigeria .

With a rapidly changing financial landscape, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer expectations, and evolving global dynamics, It is imperative to adapt and respond to these challenges

And that should be in a manner that fosters innovation, promotes financial inclusion, and maintains the highest standards of transparency and accountability.