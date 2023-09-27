The number of cancer deaths in Africa may likely double in the next twenty years if necessary steps are not taken to improve on health infrastructure and ensure strategic approach to managing the disease.

A 3-Day Symposium on Changing Cancer Care landscape in Nigeria held at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife

In Nigeria, an estimated 72,000 cancer deaths occur annually while 102,000 new cases are diagnosed from its population of 200 million people.

Breast, Cervical, prostate, colorectal and ovarian cancers are the most common in the Country.

According to the WHO, 40% of cancers are Preventable and 40% are also treatable when detected early.

This symposium organized by the African Research Group Oncology is another event organized to ensure adequate treatment for cancer patients.

A former Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole delivered a keynote address on the theme, ‘Changing the Cancer Care Landscape in Nigeria: The Role of Innovation, Collaboration and Implementation’.

The State Governor described the symposium as timely but expressed concerns over brain drain in the health Sector.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Chief Medical Director of OAUTHC, professor John Okeniyi and the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Professor Simeone Bamire among others.

