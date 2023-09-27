Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah has given a pass mark for United Kingdom Visa Processing Centre Enugu.

He gave the commendation when he inspected the United Kingdom Visa centre Enugu facility.

He seized the platform to call on Ndigbo to consider using Enugu VISA processing centre for expeditious United Kingdom VISA service.

The Governor was received by TLS contact Operation Manager, Enugu Office, UCHENNA CHRIS-OGBEIDE with assurance that VISA service at the centre would be an experience worth to explore when it comes to Visa application processing to the United Kingdom.