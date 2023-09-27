Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, says efforts are being made to make teaching a career of first choice rather than a career of last option.

The minister made this comment at a press conference in Abuja to mark World Teachers Day in 2023, which will have as its theme: “The Teacher We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”

Advertisement

He claimed that the ministry is tired of dealing with the problems teachers confront, such as welfare, training, a shortage of workers, and poor quality.

He said to reduce teacher shortages, there was the need for stakeholders to put on thinking caps to bring in more qualified and talented people as well as retain the best needed for the sector through enduring incentives, a task he said the federal government is ready to do its part.

“The sector is witnessing dwindling numbers and dwindling quality.

Advertisement

According to him, teachers are finding it difficult in the long run of the ladder and struggling whether their take-home pay can take them home.

“Teaching must become a job of first choice rather than a job of last resort, as it is now.” This is something we intend to do. In the West, teaching is a lucrative profession, but in the Philippines, the opposite is true; this must change,” he remarked.

He explained that the World Teachers Day observance was arranged to highlight the ministry’s standing and call attention to the issues that teachers face.

Advertisement

He stated that a conference and the presentation of Excellence Awards to exceptional schools and teachers are planned as part of the event.

In response to an increase in student attacks and kidnappings, Mamman stated that the government is stepping up efforts to secure schools around the country.

The minister lashed out at retired teachers who are refusing to return to the classroom after reaching the age of 65. He stated that the ministry would eventually weigh its huge stick against them.

Advertisement

According to him, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration would continue to give top priority to teachers and the education sector in general as indicated by the 25/% budget allocation promised to the sector.

In a remark, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, comrade Audu Titus Amba urged all tiers of government to give due attention to the acute shortage of teachers being experienced in many schools, especially in the basic education subsector.

He called on the incumbent government to activate the teacher policy of the immediate past regime which includes: an extension of the retirement age to 65 years, payment of a special salary scale for teachers, and sponsorship for annual refresher training to attract the best brains into the teaching profession.

Advertisement

He appreciated the ongoing efforts of the Federal Ministry of Education as it would yield results for future learners, and enhance the growth and development of the country, just as he promised to ensure that the Union contributes its quota in building a great nation.