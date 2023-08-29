Enugu state Governor will on September 1, unveil a ₦1.6 trillion ($2.1 billion) pipeline projects numbering about 30, at the State first Investment and Economic Growth Stakeholder Roundtable.

The governor is also scheduled to launch the Enugu State Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth Strategy.

These were made public in a statement signed by the Secretary of the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, in Enugu.

He said the Investment and Economic Growth Roundtable, would serve as a precursor to the launch of the maiden multi-stakeholder and fully transactional Diaspora and Investment Forum scheduled to hold in the second quarter of 2024 in Enugu.

According to Prof. Onyia, it is in line with Governor Mbah’s determination to grow the State economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

He said the investment Roundtable summit will draw investors from across various industries locally and internationally

Prof. Onyia noted that the Implementation of the State’s Integrated Sector-Based Productivity Growth Strategy will ensure that those sectors with the greatest potential for growth are supported through measures to reduce unnecessary regulation and boost innovation and growth.

According to Governor Mbah, the investment roundtable will be the first step towards generating investment interest in critical areas of the economy and charting a clear path to bankability for these projects.