President Bola Tinubu has directed the setting up of an interagency collaboration to ensure effects of the opening of the Lagdo dam in Cameroon does not become fatal in Nigeria.

The Federal Government on Monday confirmed that Lagdo Dam floodgate has been opened by the Cameroonian authorities and that all the frontline States may experience flooding within the next seven days.

It is a matter if grave concern and had prompted tth8s first collaborative meeting between the Ministers of Water Resources, Environment and Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The aim is to find a solution to the perennial flood problems in Nigeria.

The ministers acknowledge it is a collective responsibility and the bulk of the responsibility is at the State and local government levels, they want individuals to take preventive measures such as clearing drainage and keeping their environment clean.

On the humanitarian crisis that could result in case the flood gets worse, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation says temporal accommodation will be provided for those who live on flood plains who need to move to higher ground.

The ministers are quick to assure that the water level is not a threat yet, and measures are just being put in place should rain volumes increase.