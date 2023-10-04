As the Nigeria Army continues to fight to suppress the security challenges of insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery among other threats to the nation’s territorial integrity, the 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, has kick-started an inter brigade combat proficiency competition for officers, to test their team spirit and battle readiness.

Declaring the exercise open, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Godwin Mutkut, says the Nigerian Army places huge premium on the development of its personnel.

He called on participants to engage in healthy competition during the exercise, follow all the rules, regulations and guidelines stipulated in the conduct of the exercises as reflected in the administrative Instructions.

Advertisement

Advertisement