Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah says his administration is committed to strengthening security architecture in the state through community policing.

Governor Mbah gave the indication in a meeting with Community leaders and Town Union officials at the old Government House Lodge, Enugu.

In an effort to restore the public’s trust in the government and its ability to safeguard lives and property in a trustworthy environment backed by the people.

The economy of the South East has recently been hit by a rising wave of insecurity caused by the agitators’ Sit-at-home command.

At a town hall meeting with Union heads, stakeholders used the platform to unearth plans that will improve people’s confidence.

The traditional rulers promised to lead the campaign and enlighten their people to trust the government’s effort, set out to secure the people.

Governor Peter Mbah explicitly dealt with the issue by informing the residents that there is no correlation with the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the unlawful enforcement of Sit at Home in the sub region.

He challenged the people to take ownership of their future by ensuring they reactivate the Igbo ingenuity of productivity.

The governor had a separate meetings with Traditional rulers council and President General of the 455 Automous communities in Enugu state

He revealed his administration’s plan to strengthen the state community policing strategy, by reviewing the constitution of vigilantes and Neighborhood watch and Forest Guards security outfits.