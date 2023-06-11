Enugu residents are calling for an end to the Monday sit at home order.

This forms part of the 11 points communique read by the secretary to the state Government, Chidiebere Onyia, shortly after a stakeholders meeting in Enugu.

It is an unusual gathering, a departure from conventional political stakeholders engagement.

What is different is that this engagement is to strengthen citizens confidence.

For over two years, Some cities in the South East have been under lockdown every Monday and Enugu state is one of them.

At this meeting, interest groups took turns to underscore the importance of cancelling the order in the interest of the state.

Governor Peter Mbah re-emphasises the need for the state to heed the clarion call

The South East Chairman Traditional Rulers Council, is of the view that Ndigbos can not afford to play behind other regions of the federation.

The stakeholders townhall Interactive meeting had representatives of the clergymen,, academics, civil society organization, Traditional institution, labour Unions and market association amongst others.

