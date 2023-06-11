Following a boat mishap that claimed the lives of five persons in Ugbo Nla in Ilaje local government area of Ondo,the National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria OSAFAN), Ambassador Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore, has urged the state government to enforce the use of life jacket

It was gathered that six Igbo persons who went to buy seafoods in a local market on June 7 were involved in an accident on the sea

Their boat capsized and five of them died instantly while only one person was rescued alive for using a life jacket.

Mr Gbayisemore who is worried about the development advised the state government to enforce the use of life jackets to prevent reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, stringent measures should be implemented to enforce all water commuters’ mandatory use of life jackets.

He added that this will significantly enhance safety and increase the chances of survival during unforeseen emergencies.

He stressed, “The presence of a life jacket saved the life of the sole survivor in this tragic incident, highlighting its critical importance in ensuring the safety of individuals engaging in maritime activities.

“The lone survivor in the Ugbo Nla host mishap had the foresight to wear a life jacket before setting out on the ill-fated trip. The life jacket was vital to his survival, keeping him buoyant until rescue arrived.

“This serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to enforce the use of life jackets for all individuals commuting on water”

Mr Gbayisemore also urged the government to prioritize the dredging and clearing of waterways to facilitate safe and unobstructed passage for passengers.

He said, ” It is crucial to recognize that well-maintained waterways enhance the ease of transportation and significantly reduce the risk of accidents, ensuring the safety and well-being of all those who rely on water transport.

“Additionally, the government needs to recognize the significance of investing in water transportation. This mode of transportation can contribute to economic growth in the region.

“The government can promote safe and efficient travel for its citizens by encouraging and supporting investment in water transportation infrastructure.”.

He also advised the state government to support boat workers to develop a robust water transportation system.