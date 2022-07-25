LASWA arrests boat operator ferrying passengers without life jackets

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) enforcement and monitoring team have arrested a boat operator ferrying passengers without life jackets in the Epe area of the state.

Media aide to the Lagos State governor, Jubril Gawat, stated on social media that the operator’s boat engine has been seized by LASWA officials.

He said that the waterways authority will not condone such acts in the state.

“@TalktoLaswa DOES NOT condone traveling on water without a life jacket, and we continue to implore all waterways users to ensure that they wear a good life jacket before boarding the boat, however short the trip is,” he tweeted.

He added that “Erring operators will be made to face disciplinary action.”

Recently, 17 bodies of passengers without life jackets were recovered along the Mile 2- Ibeshe route in Lagos after their boat capsized.