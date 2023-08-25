Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has handed 1,000 units of life jacket to the people of Patigi to prevent drowning and death in the event of a boat mishap during water travel.

AbdulRazaq handed the life jackets to the Etsu Patigi, Umar Bologi, the second, shortly after a meeting the Governor had with some first class monarchs who had come to brief him on some issues of security and general well-being of the people.

The Governor said a similar gesture will be extended to Edu local government and other riverine areas to promote safe water travel in the state.

Over 100 persons died after a boat mishap in Patigi local government area of the state two months ago.

The Etsu Patigi, Umar Bologi, the second, thanked AbdulRazaq for taking wonderful steps to protect his subjects, adding that this will go a long way to avert recurrence of boat mishap in the area.

The Government had recently sent a team to the Lagos Office of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) as part of its ongoing efforts to boost water travel and safety.