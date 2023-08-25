Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join the BRICS group of nations, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to reports, the debate over enlarging the BRICS grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is at the top of the agenda for a three-day summit in Johannesburg.

The new candidate members were announced by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is hosting a summit of BRICS leaders.

“BRICS has embarked on a new chapter in its effort to build a world that is fair, a world that is just, a world that is also inclusive and prosperous,” he said.

On January 1, 2024, the new candidates will be formally accepted as members. Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Silva both left the door open to inviting further new members in the future.

Lula stated that the promises of globalisation had failed, and that it was time to revitalize collaboration with poor nations since “there is a risk of nuclear war,” an apparent reference to rising tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict.

United Arab Emirates’ President, Mohammed bin Zayed, whose country is already a member of the bloc’s New Development Bank, NDB said he appreciated the inclusion of his country as a new member.

While all BRICS members have publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

According to South African officials, more than 40 countries have indicated interest in joining BRICS, and 22 have formally requested admission.

According to the report, they are drawn to the BRICS’ promise to rebalance world bodies dominated by the United powers and other wealthy Western powers.

According to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bloc’s development should serve as a model for other global institutions formed in the twentieth century that have since grown obsolete.

“The expansion and modernization of BRICS is a message that all institutions in the world need to mould themselves according to changing times,” he said.