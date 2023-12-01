Argentina has declined to join the BRICS group, which is comprised of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

According to Argentina’s new Foreign Minister, this decision was made under the leadership of the country’s incoming President, Javier Milei.

Argentina’s refusal to join the BRICS group, particularly under Milei’s leadership, signals a significant policy realignment.

Diana Mondino, Milei’s choice for Foreign Minister, questioned the group’s value, which includes Argentina’s top two commercial partners, China and Brazil.

This decision fundamentally shifts Argentina’s position in efforts to strengthen emerging country blocs such as BRICS, which Argentina’s current government had lobbied hard to join.

This choice presents an interesting development for the BRICS group and begs the question of whether other nations will eventually turn down invitations.

Argentina was one of the six invited nations to join the bloc, and its rejection could have an effect on the BRICS group’s future dynamics and its efforts to lessen its reliance on the US dollar.