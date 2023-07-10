South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the BRICS summit will take place in person in August.

South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS, a group of countries that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, and China that aims to challenge the global dominance of the United States and Europe.

Despite being wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegations that Russia unjustly removed Ukrainian minors, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend.

Cyril Ramaphosa said “We are going to have a physical BRICS summit, and all of us are committed to having a summit where we will be able to eyeball each other.

“We have not held a physical summit for quite a long time, almost three years now. So, sorry to disappoint you, it’s not going to be virtual”, announced South African president”.

South Africa has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying it is impartial and prefers dialogue, which it is pushing for.

Last month, Ramaphosa led a seven-country African peace delegation including representatives from the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal and Uganda, in a historic attempt to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow.