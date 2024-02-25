Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have begun to unmask members of an organized criminal network behind the recent importation of two containers laden with illicit drugs as well as assorted arms and ammunition from Durban, South Africa to the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

Among those already arrested as members of the syndicate are: a clearing and notify party of the two containers, Falowo Samuel Kayode; a dock worker, Anjorin Idowu and Uzairu Ahmed Iguda who is in charge of the Five Star terminal at the port. Another dock worker at the terminal, Mohammed Muktar Sule (alias organizer) who is equally linked to the syndicate is currently at large.

Based on credible intelligence, the Agency had requested for a 100 percent joint examination of two containers marked MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071 from South Africa. As a result, the exercise was conducted with other stakeholders on 18th and 19th of January, 2024 during which 56.39kg cocaine and 795kg Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis among other illegal items were recovered from the containers.

Following a tasking order by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) to a combined team of specialized units of the agency to unravel those behind the importation of the large consignments of the illicit drugs, ongoing investigations have led to the discovery of more bags of Colorado weighing 192.7kg, a pistol, and rounds of ammunition removed from the container, MSCU 4581770 and hidden in an empty container before the 100 percent joint examination at the Five Star terminal. As a result, two suspects: Uzairu Ahmed Iguda who is in charge of the terminal’s container positioning and stacking, and Anjorin Idowu who is a dock worker in the terminal have been arrested. Another suspect, Mohammed Muktar Sule (alias organizer) now at large, is also a dock worker in the terminal. Investigations reveal that the three suspects conspired with the agent and notify party, Falowo Samuel Kayode to remove the 192.7kg Colorado, pistol and rounds of ammunition from the container to an empty container in the terminal.

The latest seizure brings the total recovered from the two containers to 56.39kg of cocaine and 987.9kg of Colorado with a combined weight of 1,044.29kg. Investigations have also revealed three kingpins believed to be based in South Africa and connected with the importation of the containers. They include: Odeyemi Taiwo Emmanuel; Akinyemi Olayinka and Adebayo Adewole Emmanuel who are now on the Agency’s wanted list.

In Edo state, NDLEA officers on Tuesday 20th February raided a drug joint under powerline off Etete road, GRA Benin city where they arrested a sales girl, Jessica Destiny, 24, and recovered assorted illicit drugs. A follow up operation the following day led to the arrest of the owner of the joint, 36-year-old Ibrahim Sani who is the Commander, Arewa Association Vigilantes in the area.

Advertisement

While a consignment of 179kg cannabis was recovered by operatives at Badagry Waterside, Lagos on Wednesday 21st February, a 67-year-old grandpa, Rafiu Ogunro was nabbed on Thursday 22nd February, at Magbon, Ogun state with 57kg cannabis, 2,700 pills of tramadol, and 231 bottles of Codeine syrup, weighing 2.31 litres.

In Borno, a 25-year-old lady, Zara Mele was arrested with quantities of cocaine and heroin at Baga check point on Tuesday 20th Feb, while Usman Shuaibu, 26, and Mohammed Lawan, 22, were also nabbed with quantities of the same class A drug at Meri and Babban Layi areas of Maiduguri the same day respectively.

No less than 44,820 pills of opioids being taken to Zamfara state by Tasiu Mohammed, 25, and Abubakar Tanko, 54, were intercepted along Jega-Sokoto road by NDLEA officers in Kebbi state, while a farmer Ali Abdulhamid, 35, was arrested in his farm where he grows tomatoes and some stems of cannabis sativa weighing 73 kilograms at Bakin Kasuwa village, Birnin Yero area of Igabi LGA, Kaduna state.

Two suspects: Shuaibu Ahmed, 38, and Tanimu Abdullahi, 29, travelling in a commercial bus from Lagos to Kano with 99 blocks of cannabis weighing 37kg were intercepted by NDLEA officers along Kwali-Gwagwalada express road, Abuja on Monday 19th Feb, while one Michael Okefi was arrested at Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra state with 483 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup concealed in two 50-litre kegs. A follow up operation led to the arrest of the actual owner, Osinachi Jasper.

At least 540 grams of cocaine concealed in canvas shoes heading to the UK were intercepted at a courier firm in Lagos on Friday 23rd Feb by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation, DOGI. Equally, a consignment of tramadol 225mg hidden in ladies headgear going to the UK was also seized same day at the courier house, while another parcel containing ecstasy concealed in body cream container meant for Cyprus was also intercepted.

In Kano state, different quantities of opioids and other illicit drugs were recovered from at least 12 young men arrested in parts of Kano between Monday 19th and Friday 23rd February. Some of the suspects include: Yusuf Abdullahi,20; Usman Muh’d,18; Sadiq Jibrin, 20; Ibrahim Lawan, 25; Ukasha Usaini,19; Sahabi Lamini,15; Isiyaka Mohd, 28; Bashir Ayuba,36; Ahmad Idris,18; Abubakar Sani,29; Bashir Mohd, 21 and Udochukwu Ezekiel, 35.

Advertisement

In the same vein, Commands across the country intensified their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy lectures. These include: Sensitisation lectures for students of Fatahur Rahman Academy, Gumel, Jigawa state; students of Boys High School, Nawfia, Anambra state; students of Government Senior and Junior College, Victoria Island, Lagos with the Yobe state command paying WADA advocacy visit to the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Abali Idrissa and the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya, among others.

While commending the officers and men of the Tincan, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Kaduna, Kano, Anambra, Kebbi, Borno, and FCT Commands of the Agency for their balanced efforts in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) equally applauded their counterparts across the country for intensifying their WADA advocacy lectures thus creating parity between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.