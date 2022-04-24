NDLEA seizes Cocaine in teabags, arrests 4 traffickers at Lagos, Abuja airports

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have foiled yet another attempt by drug cartels based in Brazil to import massive volumes of Cocaine into Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos by concealing the Class-A illicit narcotic in teabags.

A statement released on Sunday by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the Agency has taken custody of at least four drug traffickers who were involved in recent attempts to import and export illicit substances into the country.

Pascal Ekene Okolo, 33, an indigene of Ihe in Enugu State’s Awgu Local Government Area, was detained on Sunday, April 17th, during an inward clearance of a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo through Doha at the NAIA’s arrival hall.

Okolo, who claimed to be in the wine industry in Brazil, was apprehended with a travel bag filled with various medical teabags that were used to cover 4.1 kilograms of cocaine.

The statement added that on the same day, Anigo Christian Godspower, a Nigerian living in Canada, was detained at the MMIA’s D-Arrival Hall in Ikeja during an inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways from Sao Paolo via Doha to Lagos. When his suitcase was inspected, two blocks of cocaine weighing a total of 2.10kg were found.

The 52-year-old Anigo who hails from Udi local council area of Enugu state claimed he operated an unregistered Bureau De Change business before delving into the illicit drug trade.

Another cartel’s attempt to export 950 grams of heroin hidden in the soles of women’s shoes through the MMIA cargo shed was also prevented by anti-narcotic agents, who have so far arrested two suspects linked to the crime. Idokoja Solomon Chukwurah and Patrick John Tochukwu were arrested on April 16th and 17th in connection with an effort to export the narcotic to Monrovia, Liberia.

Meanwhile, NDLEA agents have confiscated 88,734 doses of Tramadol, Pentazocine, Diazepam, and Swinol during operations in Kano, Kaduna, Benue, and Akwa Ibom states. Aliyu Usman, 28, was detained in Kano’s Railway area on Tuesday 19th April with 47,000 Tramadol capsules and 2,000 ampules of pentazocine injection, while Saminu Usman, 28, was caught two days earlier in Kano’s Gadar Tamburawa neighborhood with 24,710 Tramadol tablets.

In Benue, another dealer, Emeka Eze was arrested at an NDLEA checkpoint at Adikpo, Kwande Local Government area of the state with 10,000 Tramadol capsules and 900 tablets of swinol, while in Kaduna state, the duo of Raphael Daniel and David Musa were arrested at Mando park, Kaduna with 1kg of Cocaine on Thursday 21st April.

A week after Muhammad Sani Ibrahim sent 12.1kg of cannabis from Lagos to Kaduna, operatives were able to trace and arrest him last Thursday and brought him to Kaduna after his consignment was intercepted. Another dealer, Kamilu Ibrahim was also arrested same day at Kargi village in Kubau LGA, Kaduna State with 10.6kg Cannabis Sativa, while Bashir Ibrahim was arrested on Friday 22nd April after his four consignments containing Cannabis Sativa weighing 44.6kg were intercepted three days earlier along Abuja-Kaduna express road.

Two female drug dealers, Eno-Obong Edet, 36, and Hossana Esema Ukpong, 28, were arrested in Akwa Ibom state with various quantities of Rohypnol, Diazepam, Tramadol, and Cannabis, while a suspected fake security agent was arrested in Abuja on Saturday 23rd April while transporting 23.8kg cannabis from Lagos to Maiduguri, Borno state.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, praised the officers and men of the NAIA, MMIA, Kano, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, and FCT Commands of the Agency for keeping the pressure on drug cartels. He urged them, as well as others in other commands across the country, to be watchful and aggressive until every last gram of illegal drugs is removed from the streets.