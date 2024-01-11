The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among key stakeholders in removing the unlawful sit-at-home order in Southeast Nigeria.

The COAS emphasised the importance of this during an operational visit to the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA), Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Barracks in Ohafia, Abia State, on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army Chief reiterated that the involvement of all stakeholders in the region known for its socio-economic activities would be restored to normalcy and economy blossom.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja appreciated the Abia State Government for the tremendous support the Nigerian Army has been receiving in the State.

Advertisement

He reassured the state government that under his watch the NA would continue to support them and the good people of Abia State to curb insecurity.

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army troops in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies for their efforts in addressing security threats in the state.

This according to him has “translated positively in the reduction of insurgency in the State and entire South Eastern region.”

Governor Otti was particularly pleased with the introduction of Operation CRUSH in the State, saying all the identified flash points have been relatively calm.

Advertisement

Lieutenant General Lagbaja visited the Headquarters 14 Brigade Ohafia, where he also urged the troops to ensure that peace returns to the troubled parts of the region.

This, he stressed is “a task that must be done to restore public confidence for citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear or intimidation.”

He promised that the infrastructure development that is currently sweeping over NA formations would undoubtedly have an influence on the GEJ Barracks.

The Army Chief also advised troops to stay steadfast in their operational duties and faithful to the President, Commander-in-Chief, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Constitution.

Advertisement

He commanded that the troops follow existing rules of engagement, respect citizens’ fundamental human rights, and, above all, conduct themselves professionally in accordance with global best practices.

General Lagbaja also stated that the Nigerian government has provided significant assistance to the NA and promised troops that their welfare would be prioritized under his leadership.