Governments have been urged to establish specialised courts for gender based violence perpetrators to ensure quick and easy adjudication of backlog of GBV cases in the Country.

This is the submission of participants at a workshop for non-state actors on the Osun state Violence Against Persons Prohibition law, 2021 held in Osogbo.

According to the World Bank, Gender-based violence is a global pandemic that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime.

In Nigeria, 33% of women between the age 15 to 49 have experienced physical or sexual violence and that’s according to the 2018 National Demographic Health survey.

This stakeholders workshop organized by Justice and Peace Development Centre, JDPMC is another strategy towards putting an end to the practices.

The Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act was signed into law by Former President Goodluck Jonathan and domesticated on Osun in 2021.

Participants here want enforcement of the law to check those engaging in such practices.

They also believe that poverty, gender inequality and unequal distribution of power in the society should also be addressed as a means of reducing the GBV.