Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has threatened to shut down schools, markets and public instruction that heed to the one-week Sit-at-home order.

Secretary to the state government Prof. Chidiebere ONYIA states this in a release made available to newsmen in Enugu

The government expresses with dismay by the development and warns that any school that fails to function normally from today will have its license revoked.

The Enugu State Government also extends the same warning to market unions and shop owners in the state to disregard what he tagged as illegal sit at home order from none state actors.

Government reiterates its resolve to ban any form of illegal sit-at-home in all parts of the state, as it is evil and antithetical to all values that Igbos hold dear as a people, such as the Igbo spirit of industry, hardwork, creativity and productivity.

Governor Mbah however urged that the people should go about their daily activities as adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property.