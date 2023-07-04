Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board of forging her 2023 UTME result has denied the allegation.

Miss Ejikeme who spoke in a video, said she was traumatised by the claim made by JAMB.

She express surprises that a result she reportedly printed out from the JAMB portal could be termed by the examination board as fake.

She wondered why the board could not be patient for the DSS to conclude it’s investigation before coming out to accuse her of forging her result.

EJIKEME JOY MMESOME: WE HAVE NEVER BEEN PROVEN WRONG – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is, hereby, restating its earlier position that the UTME result being paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is patently fake.

Consequently, the Board would like to reassure Nigerians that its system was neither tampered with nor compromised as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle”, who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.

It is also instructive to note that the candidate, in her statement, has inadvertently revealed the rightful owner of the result she is parading when she pointed out that the QR code on the result slip showed the actual owner of the said result before she peddled a lie in an attempt to obfuscate the truth.

To witness the unassailable position of the Board regarding this obvious falsehood, the general public is, therefore, urged to endeavour to scan the QR code on the result slip to see its actual owner before it was mutilated.

It is to be noted that the QR code encapsulates the UTME result of each candidate, hence, what is on the result sheet is nothing other than the interpretation of the information on this QR code.

Furthermore, the public is also to note that the Board stopped issuing Notification of Result slips in 2021 for the simple reason that candidates were falsifying them. Consequently, the Board had resorted to issuing actual UTME RESULT Slip (not its notification) since 2022 complete with the photograph of candidates.

Similarly, the public is also invited to ponder on the fact that out of all the candidates that sat the 2023 UTME, only Ms. Ejikeme Mmesoma parades the obsolete ‘Notification of Result.’

The Board remains unperturbed by this unfortunate development as this is not the first time such fraudulent claims have been made. As such, Nigerians are urged to recall numerous occasions where the Board was sued for billions of naira only for the lawyers to later apologise profusely for their clients’ misadventure. Prominent among these is the case of a candidate, John Chinedu Ifesinachi, who, in 2021, sued the Board for N2b only for him and his counsel to tender unreserved apology when the candidate eventually confessed his crime in the face of incontrovertible facts.

This case has, therefore, being rightly handed over to relevant security agencies for thorough investigation to unravel the masterminds of yet another unfortunate scam. The Board is not averse to public scrutiny and hereby suggests a public session with relevant security agencies, representatives of Ms. Ejikeme and civil society organisations in attendance without delay. This is on account of the Board’s experience over the years, which showed that these wily candidates confessed to their ignoble acts only when confronted with incontestable facts.

Another frightening dimension to the unfolding drama is the unwholesome interest of some nefarious elements, who to all intents and purposes, are determined to goad the candidate on this unproductive path as any casual observer would observe with the obviously stage-managed video aired by Ms. Ejikeme. The Board urges these confusionists to have a rethink as their evil machinations would soon come to light.

Again, the Board restates its readiness for genuine scrutiny as this case would not be the first time and might not even be the last of such shenanigans. At the end of the day, the truth would manifest and the Board vindicated.

In the meantime, the management of the Board, after considering the weighty infraction committed by Ms. Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, and in line with it’s established procedures, has withdrawn her 2023 UTME result and also barred her from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years.