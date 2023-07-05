The House of Representatives has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to stand down its three year ban imposed on Anambra student Ejikeme Mmesoma.

This was after it resolved to probe the face-off between JAMB and the Candidate over an alleged manipulation of her UTME Result.

This comes on a day legislators called on governments at all levels to roll out measures that will cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

Advertisement

16-year old Ejikeme Mmesoma has been in the news for some days now.

The bone of contention is the alleged forging of her UTME results, which prompted JAMB to impose a three-year ban on her.

Rivers State legislator, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, comes with a motion seeking the intervention of his colleagues in the controversy that has recently dominated the media space.

He says there is the need to establish the veracity of the claims by JAMB and the Candidate.

Other members are no less taken aback by the turn of events and their appeal is that JAMB stands down on the ban placed on the Candidate.

Advertisement

An ad hoc committee is to conduct the investigation and report back in one week.

Still at plenary, the House urged the Federal government, the Federal Capital Territory Administration and State Governments to roll out palliative measures that will effectively cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

The motion resolved that governments at all levels should liaise with organised Labour and the National Employers Consultative Association, NECA, on policy measures that will mitigate the effect of subsidy removal on Petroleum.