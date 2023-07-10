The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has directed that Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme be handed over to the State Guidance Counselor for counselling following her admission of faking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

This is according to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Ministry of Education, Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, and made available to newsmen.

Governor Soludo further ordered the beginning of Mmesoma’s psychiatric counseling and therapy sessions right away in a letter to the headmaster of the Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi.

In the letter signed by the Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Soludo also directed that Mmesoma be handed over to a Professor of Clinical Psychology.

The directive is in line with one of the recommendations of the Committee set up by Anambra State Government to investigate the matter, following the parading of the fake results which elicited interest and generated controversy and misgivings to the general public.

The committee of inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the examination fraud involving Mmesoma confirmed that she manipulated her UTME result, giving herself a score of 362 as against an actual score of 249.

The Committee in its eight-page report said that the candidate admitted that she manipulated the fake result herself, using her phone.

Following the report of the Anambra State Committee of Inquiry which indicted Mmesoma, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has been vindicated.

According to the Board, this has reinforced its opinion that its system is not and cannot be compromised.

After first facing criticism for labeling Mmesoma a fraud, JAMB declared in a statement on Saturday that it “will not despair in spite of the painful realisation that some Nigerians would do anything to cast aspersions on the good name of the Board.”