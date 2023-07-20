Mmesoma Ejikeme has formally tendered an unreserved apology to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board over the forgery of her UTME Result.

The 19-year old tendered the formal apology at an investigative hearing of the House of Representatives.

This is on a day the Board says 109 candidates who committed similar infractions in the aftermath of the 2023 UTME are being investigated by security operatives

19 year old Ejikeme Mmesoma has been dominating the media space in the past weeks.

Advertisement

She had through the Anambra state ministry of education protested to JAMB for not recognising her purported score of 362 in this year’s UTME.

Her claims turned out to be untrue and JAMB slammed her with a three-year ban.

She is also to forfeit her 249 marks in the exam.

This investigative hearing is for the House to add its voice to the call for justice in the matter

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede gave an extensive explanation into the activities of the board and gave reasons why it is impossible to forge or fake its results.

Advertisement

It took the committee some minutes and a closed door meeting before it agreed that Mmesoma Ejikeme be brought before the full glare of the cameras.

The lady at the centre of the controversy reads a prepared text, apologising not only to JAMB but also to Nigerians for her embarrassing act.

But she calls on the Board to revisit her three-year ban

The legislators counselled Mmesoma Ejikeme to learn from her mistakes and never thread the disgraceful path as she picks up the pieces after her misdemeanor.