A panel set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the controversy surrounded the JAMB result of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, has released its report.

In the report, the panel indicted the 19-old girl 2023 JAMB candidate, stating she forged her result, unaided

The panel recommended: That Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma tenders an unreserved written apology to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the School (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi) and the Anambra State Government.

The report added: This should be done immediately, suggesting that EJikeme Joy Mmesoma should undergo a psychological counselling and therapy

It would be recalled that JAMB, recently dissociated itself from the figure Mmesoma is parading, insisted the result and the result sheet did not emanate from the examination board. Hence her 3 years ban from participating in the examination.

Although, the incident, caught both national and international attention, as many Nigerians await the outcome of the DSS and Anambra State panel of inquiry reports.

Many concluded that the outcome of the Anambra State panel of inquiry would lay the controversy behind the Mmesoma’s JAMB Inflation Score controversy to rest.