As the warning strike of the Nigerian Medical Association,NMA in Nasarawa State enters day three, the association has declared a no-going-back stance on the industrial action embarked by it members.

Chairman of the State NMA disclosed this to newsmen after the association’s meeting with the state government ended in deadlock.

The NMA Chairman hinted of a possible extension of the strike action beyond five days if government does not meet with their demands.

The Association had declared a five-day warning strike which commenced on Wednesday the 5th of July, 2023.

The demands of the association includes non-implementation of promotion for doctors and annual salary increments, non-implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustments, non-implementation of the reviewed hazard allowance and the accrued 17 months Arrears among others.

Meanwhile, the state deputy governor Emmanuel Akabe has expressed the determination of the government to continue to dialogue with the medical workers.