For over 20 years Inhabitants of New Bussa in Niger state have been without portable water supply a situation caused by the dilapidation of the water works in the area.

The Hydroelectric power producing Areas Development commission is providing an intervention

The new Bussa was designed and built in the sixties to replace the old Bussa, which has completely disappeared under water as a result of the construction of the Kainji dam, serving a hydroelectric plant.

Despite the abundant water resources which is used to generate hydroelectric power, inhabitants of this community lack constant power supply and portable drinking water.

This waterworks built in 1983 to serve the people has been long abandoned and some of its machines are damaged beyond repair.

About 7 months ago the Hydroelectric power producing Areas Development commission awarded the contract to revamp the waterworks and restore it to properly function costing about 1.6 billion naira.

The managing director of the commission Abubakar Yelwa is here with his team to supervise the ongoing rehabilitation work.

The contractor explains that high level and low level pumps will be installed alongside a 10 million litre reservoir and it will be ready for commissioning by November.

The managing director also disclosed that a similar rehabilitation of waterworks is ongoing in kebbi state and will soon be commissioned