The National Association of Resident Doctors says it cannot guarantee industrial harmony in the health sector after the expiration of an extended two week ultimatum issued to the government.This new extension, which starts today, comes seven weeks after the end of a five day warning strike embarked on by the association in May

They insist that no implementation of the resolutions of the conciliatory meeting chaired by the former minister of labour and employment Chris Ngige has been done despite the set deadlines for their implementation.

Some of their demands as decided at the wake of a virtual extra ordinary national executive council meeting are on the immediate implementation of a minimum of 200 percent increment in the consolidated medical salary structure and the upward review of the associated allowances.

Other issues revolve around the concern on the non release of the circular on one for one replacement of clinical staff who have been lost due to brain drain as well as the release of the implementation guideline by the office of the head of the civil service of the federation which should have been sent out on or before the 5th of June 2023 for transmission to tertiary hospitals for implementation has still remained undone.

This new ultimatum given by Nard will end on the 19th of July 2023.