Senator Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District has been announced as the Senate Leader designate by the All Progressives Congress.

The Decision was contained in a List of Leadership Positions for the Senate released by the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

Others who were pencilled down as part of the Senate Leadership positions are Dave Umahi, former Ebonyi State Governor, representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District as Deputy Senate Leader, while Ali Ndume representing Borno South will be Senate Chief whip with Senator Yisa Oyelola Ashiru representing Kwara South Senatorial District Deputy Chief Whip designate.

The Leadership Positions are expected to be announced at Senate plenary by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

APC FINALISED SENATE PRINCIPAL OFFICERS’ LIST;

SENATE;

1. Senate Leader -Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central, Southwest Senate Leader);

2. Senate Deputy Leader – Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South, Southeast, Deputy Senate Leader);

3. Senate Chief Whip – Ali Ndume (Borno South, Northeast, Chief Whip)

4. Senate Deputy Chief Whip – Lola Ashiru (Kwara South, Northcentral, Deputy Chief Whip).