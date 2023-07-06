The Executive chairman of Ifedara LCDA, Shina Olawale Ogunleye has congratulated the Senator representing Ekiti central senatorial district, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele Over his emergence as the majority leader of the 10th senate of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Ogunleye in his congratulatory message signed and made available to the press, thanked the leadership of the 10th Senate, and the APC Caucus for the honour done to the legislator, saying that the honour is directly the joy of EKiti people and the South West where Senator Bamidele’s political trajectory had brought a lot of development to the people.

The LCDA boss explained he was not surprised that MOB attains the number three position in the Senate to become first legislator from Ekiti state to hold the position and the highest in the history of EKiti Representation at the National Assembly.

Ogunleye noted that Senator Bamidele is very fit and proper in the new role being a nationalist and a people oriented law maker whose knowledge and experience would help build integrity, peace, stability and progress for the 10th Senate, noting that Senator Bamidele had not disappointed and will never disappoint the people.

He added that his vast political experience would help build good understanding and bridge between the executive and the Legislative arms of government at the federal level.

Ogunleye urged the new majority leader to continue using his office as usual to bring development to Nigeria, particularly the South West, Ekiti State and Ekiti central Senatorial District.

The council boss also commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for supporting Senator Bamidele in bringing the trophy home, explaining that the time of the Governor is already bringing a lot of good tidings to the citizens.