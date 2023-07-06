Gun violence in the United States over the long holiday weekend had claimed at least ten lives and injured dozens more across the country by early morning the fourth of July.

The killings and injuries took place in U.S. cities including Philadelphia; Baltimore; Wichita, Kansas; and Fort Worth, Texas.

In Baltimore two persons were killed and 28 others wounded in a mass shooting at a block party.

The acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, Richard Worley gives an account of the casualties.

A gunman carrying a handgun and an AR-style rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest killed five people in southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.

Three people were killed and eight injured hours after the annual ComoFest Independence Day celebration and fireworks in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood.

Shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds, In a chaotic scene, officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one who was pronounced dead.

In a nightclub in Wichita, Police suspected multiple shooters might have been responsible for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Nine people were injured during the shooting and two more were trampled as people rushed to get out of the club.

President Joe Biden responded to the violence with a statement on Tuesday. while also calling for stricter laws on gun control.