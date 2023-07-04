The Nigerian Senate has appointed its Principal officers for the 10th Senate.

President of the Senate , Senator Godswill Akpabio made the announcement at the beginning of Tuesday’s Plenary session after welcoming his colleagues back to the chamber after the Sallah holiday.

The names as approved by the ruling All Progressives Congress are, Senate Leader -Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti Central, Southwest, Senate Deputy Leader – Dave Umahi from Ebonyi South, Southeast; the Senate Chief Whip – Ali Ndume Borno South, Northeast, Chief Whip; Senate Deputy Chief Whip – Lola Ashiru Kwara South, Northcentral, Deputy Chief Whip).

After the announcement, the appointed lawmakers were immediately ushered to the front row of the chambers where they will seat during plenary sessions.

The Senate then proceeded to a 10 minutes executive session after which further announcements will be made.

Minority Leadership Emerges

Simon Mwadkwon ( Minority Leader – PDP PLATEAU North)

OYEWUMI OLALERE ( DEPUTY MINORITY LEADER – PDP , Osun West)

Darlington Nwokocha ( MINORITY WHIP – LP – Abia Central)

RUFAI Hanga ( DEPUTY MINORITY WHIP – NNPP- Kano Central)