Rescue operations have been concluded on a 4 Storey building said to be an hotel under construction in Abuja.

9 People according to reports TVC News gathered were rescued from the collapse Site.

3 People who were rescued with injuries at the site, were immediately taken to the hospital by emergency workers.

Rescue agencies at the site however confirmed that no lives have been lost so far.

The Federal Capital Territory Development control says it is immediately launching an investigation into what could have caused the collapse as another structure within the land of the collapse building is being demolished.