The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, has opened and closed its defence in the petition filled by the Labour Party by calling one witness.

The commission had at the last adjourned date told the court that they will be calling three witnesses to their defence.

The witness Lawrence Bayode, an ICT specialist who works with the commission adopted his deposition before the court and was Led in evidence-in-chief by counsel to INEC Abubakar Mahmoud, where he identified a cloud trail log while making reference to the glitches during upload of results in the presidential election.

Under cross examination by counsel to the APC and the President the witness admitted glitches did not affect the upload of the results during the presidential election and that where results downloaded from IREV isn’t clear, physical results can be obtained.

During cross-examination by the counsel for Labour Party, the witness agreed that there was a performance and functionality test done on the February 4th, to identify the vulnerability of the server used by INEC.

The witness told the court that the essence of the performance test which was done at the pre-production staged was to know how the system will behave under heavy usage, and testing was done at the back-end of the server to ensure that the system is well secured.

He also stated that the functionality test was to know if the system can do what its is designed to do.

However the witness told the court that the server was not vulnerable when asked how vulnerable the server was.

The labor party counsel while referring to a report on the test, said the report identified the remediation to be undertaken to resolve the high vulnerability identifies in the results, but the witness who agreed to the existence of the test report, said it not before the court.

The witness further admitted that during upload of results, anything can happen, but the content of material to be uploaded would not be affected, when asked if the hard copy of results and the ones uploaded on IREV are same.

The court has gone on recess to reconvene at 2 pm