President Tinubu and APC have closed their case in the Labour Party’s petition challenging his declaration as President following the February 25 Presidential Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The court has directed all the parties in the case to file their final written addresses, as the date for adoption will be communicated to them in due course.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had opened his defence and closed it by tendering 14 Documents while also calling as his witness in Chief, the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who gave evidence in support of his defence.

The Senator also disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission deducted 10929 votes from the All Progressives Congress’s votes in Kano State.

He also testified that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had done a due diligence on the President on the allegations of Criminal past and has found it totally untrue.