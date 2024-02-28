The All Progressives Congress, and its candidate governorship candidate in the November 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, have formally closed their petition challenging the declaration of Governor Douye Diri as the winner of the election.

Mr Sylva and the APC closed their petition after calling 52 witnesses to substantiate their allegations against the conduct and the declaration of results.

The Bayelsa state governorship election petition tribunal has admitted 42 different voter registers, tendered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, from various polling units of Nembe, Ogbia and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of the state, to establish its position that election did not hold those areas due to violence.

A star witness of the APC during his cross-examination on the 42 voter registers, admitted that no name on the register was ticked for election purposes.

He insisted that the voter registers that were shown to him by the electoral body, were not the same ones used for the conduct of the governorship election.

The APC witness however did not tender any other voter registers to counter the INEC.

A former Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Akeem Alausa, testified in favour of the petitioners and tendered several exhibits to support his testimony.

During cross-examination by INEC’s lawyer, the witness admitted that his role during the election was seen as controversial and that several protests were held for and against his further stay as police chief in the state.

The CP, who is now at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, admitted that one John Babangida was eventually deployed to replace him.

He told the tribunal that the documents he tendered were from policemen who were stationed at polling units on election day and that he was the author of the documents.

He also admitted that although 16 political parties participated in the governorship election, he did not make any witness statement on oath for 15 other parties except APC and that his evidence was based on Nembe, Ogbia and Southern Ijaw LGAs where election results were being challenged.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye thereafter fixed next Monday for the INEC, Governor Diri, the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrujakpo and the PDP to open their defence.

Meanwhile the Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal has adjourned the petition filed by the SDP and its governorship candidate till 28th February.

This is to allow them to regularise their processes.

Meanwhile governorship candidate of Action Alliance, raises concerns over alleged intimidation of their witnesses.

Security presence at the National Judicial Institute which serves as the venue of the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo tribunal have been beefed up.