The Allied peoples movement has closed its case at the presidential Election Petition court after calling one witness.

The APM sole witness Aisha Abubakar the assistant welfare officer of the party, under cross examination said she was not privy to the date INEC got the notice of substitution for APC Borno central senatorial candidate.

She added that she is aware of the supreme court judgment delivered on 26th May that dismissed the PDP’s Suit on allegations of double nomination against Kashim Shettima.

Mrs Abubakar was made to read some sections of the judgment to the court.

She admitted that Kabiru Masari did not contest the Presidential Election but was a place holder.

The Allied Peoples movement objected to the Admissibility of the judgement, stating that reasons will be given at the adoption of their final address

The court however admitted the judgment as evidence.

The court has adjourned the petition of the PDP till the 22nd for the continuation of the hearing.

The PDP’s petition was not heard due to a shortage of time.

The hearing of APMs encroached into the time of that of the PDP.

The chairman of the panel asked parties to return to court on 22nd June as the time lost by the PDP will be made up for.