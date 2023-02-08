A 3 member panel presided by the president of the court of appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensan dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit as the APM lacked the locus standi to initiate the suit.

The AMP had no business without how Labour Party elected their presidential candidate

The appellate court awarded a cost of N200,000 Naira against APM, in favour of the Labour Party and Peter Obi.

ATIKU CAMPAIGN IN BENUE

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar have promised to return peace to Benue State if he is elected as the next President.

The former Vice President revealed that the measures he will adopt to ensure that peace returns to the state are for the Fulani and Tivs to sign a peace accord.

Mr. Atiku spoke at presidential campaign rally in Benue state.

He said he will bring insecurity to an end and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between Fulani and Tiv communities and will ensure that people freely go to farms without fear of losing their lives and make Benue state truly the food basket of the nation.

PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu while addressing the crowed asked the people of Benue state not to waste their vote on APC that have brought suffering to the country in the last eight years.

INEC CHAIRMAN MEETS WITH NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER ON ELECTION SECURITY AND SAFETY

Immediately after meeting with the Governor of thebcentral Bank of Nigeria, chairman of the electoral commission proceeded to the office of the national security adviser to also hold talks on election security and safety.

The Chairman of INEC and the National Security adviser were joined by the chief of defence staff and other service chiefs in a closed door meeting where the security situation in thebcountry will be appraised and the level of preparedness of security operatives for the election will also be discussed.

The national security adviser Major General Babagana Monguno has always reiterated the federal government’s commitment to providing INEC with all the support and peaceful atmosphere that will guarantee the conduct of a hitch-free election.

INEC has been worried about the spate of targeted attacks of INEC facilities in some parts of the country that has led to the death of personnel, destruction of INEC infrastructure and voting materials.

The electoral commission had also held several meetings with the inter-agency consultative Committee on election security to seek solutions to factors that could threaten the peaceful conduct of the polls.

I HOPE NOTHING WILL STOP THE ELECTIONS – OBASANJO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that nothing would stop the February and March general elections from holding.

Obasanjo stated this against the backdrop of the concerns by Nigerians that the election might be postponed following violent protests in some parts of the country as a result of scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes and fuel.

The former President expressed concern over the forthcoming coming elections while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo noted that Nigeria is in an interesting period and urged Nigerians to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserve.

Obasanjo, who said he just returned from an official engagement in West African tour, emphatically declared that Nigerians must strives towards giving their best and ensure that the forthcoming general elections holds.

He explained that the attention of the global community was focused on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria and therefore, Nigerians as main stakeholders should contribute towards the success of the elections.