Lagos Court shifts judgment date in case against Dane, Peter Nielsen, to May 20

Judgment in a double murder trial against a Dane, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and daughter, Petra, will now be delivered on May 20.

The four-year old case is before Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex.

Judgment was initially fixed for Friday, May 6, but on getting to the court, TVC News gathered that the decision was not ready and a new date had been given.

At the last sitting of the court on March the 1st, the judge fixed May 6 to deliver her judgment, after the lead defence counsel, Oladipupo Shasore, and the Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adebayo Haroun, adopted their final written addresses.

The 53-year old Dane was arraigned on June 13, 2018,

on a two-count charge of murder, punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015, which prescribes the death penalty, if convicted. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Nielsen was said to have killed his wife, a musician also known as Alizee, and his daughter on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.