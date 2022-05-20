BREAKING: Peter Nielsen sentenced to death by hanging for killing wife, daughter

The Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square annex has found Dane, Peter Nielsen, guilty of two counts of murder of his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and daughter, Petra.

The judge started reading her judgement at about 11:15am and ended by 4:30pm.

The Lagos State Government arraigned the 53-year old defendant on June 13, 2018, on a two-count charge of murder, punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015, which prescribes the death penalty, if convicted. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Nielsen was said to have killed his wife, a musician also known as Alizee, and his daughter on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.